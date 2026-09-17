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  • /Happy birthday PM Modi: Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, and more celebs extend wishes

Happy birthday PM Modi: Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, and more celebs extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, with celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Rakesh Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman and Kirron Kher sharing birthday wishes on social media.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Happy birthday PM Modi: Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, and more celebs extend wishes
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Happy birthday PM Modi: Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, and more celebs extend wishes
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