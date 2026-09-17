/Happy birthday PM Modi: Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, and more celebs extend wishes

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. Several members of the film and music fraternity took to social media to extend their greetings and wish him good health and a long life. Among those who shared their wishes were actors Raveena Tandon, Rakesh Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shatrughan Sinha, singer-composer A.R. Rahman and actress Kirron Kher.