Happy Birthday Prashanth Neel: Team NTRNeel Share Power-Packed Message For Maverick Director

New Delhi: The makers of NTRNeel—Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker Prashanth Neel, calling it a “Power-Packed Birthday.”

The wishes were shared on the official social media accounts to celebrate the visionary director behind blockbuster hits like the KGF series and Salaar. Neel’s upcoming collaboration with Jr. NTR, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has already sparked massive anticipation among fans. Filming is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

As fans across the country celebrate the “Architect of Mass Madness,” the makers of NTRNeel amped up the buzz surrounding the project, further fueling the excitement around the high-octane collaboration between Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel.

Taking to social media, the official handle of NTRNeel posted an electrifying birthday message:

“Wishing the Architect of Mass Madness #PrashanthNeel a sensational birthday from the storm called #NTRNeel.

Theatres are going to celebrate this phenomenon with Electrifying Highs on the big screens.

#HBDPrashanthNeel

MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm @TSeriesfilms @Tseries.official @Tseriessouthofficial”

The message not only celebrated Prashanth Neel’s birthday but also elevated the hype for the upcoming mass-action entertainer. Both Jr. NTR and Neel are known for their intense cinematic style, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates since the project’s announcement.

Backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, NTRNeel is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle, aiming for a scale on par with the KGF films.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action-packed epic is scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and more, ensuring it reaches a pan-Indian audience.

The project is being produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. With Prashanth Neel’s signature storytelling and Jr. NTR’s dynamic screen presence, the film is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.