Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: How Rich Is South Indian Superstar - A Look At His Luxury Cars, Assets, And MASSIVE Net Worth Surpassing Salman Khan

New Delhi: Indian cinema’s iconic superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 75th birthday today (December 12, 2025). As has been his tradition for years, the legendary actor is expected to mark the occasion with a quiet celebration among family and close friends at his Chennai residence. Still, fans have plenty to look forward to, including the re-release of his cult classic Padayappa and fresh updates on his upcoming film projects.

Rajinikanth Net Worth

Born into modest circumstances, Rajinikanth’s journey from working as a coolie and carpenter to serving as a bus conductor before stepping into the world of cinema remains one of India’s most inspiring success stories. According to a Financial Express report, the superstar now commands a net worth exceeding USD 53 million. Despite his massive earnings, reportedly charging between Rs 50-60 crore per film, Rajinikanth is known for donating a substantial portion of his income to charitable and philanthropic causes.

According to Forbes, Salman Khan’s net worth is USD 37.7 million, which Rajinikanth surpasses by a significant margin.

Rajinikanth's Assets

Rajinikanth’s assets include a Chennai residence valued between Rs 35-40 lakh, along with a luxury apartment estimated at Rs 10–20 crore. His affinity for high-end automobiles is well known, with a collection that includes a Toyota Innova, Range Rover, Bentley Limousine (Rs 22 crore), Lamborghini Urus (Rs 3.1 crore), Rolls-Royce Phantom (Rs 16.5 crore), Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs 6 crore), and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (Rs 2.8 crore), as per the same FE report.

Rajinikanth’s Personal Journey: His Wife and Children

The actor shares a long-standing relationship with his wife Latha Rangachari, whom he first met when she interviewed him for her college magazine. The couple has two daughters, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Soundarya Rajinikanth, both of whom are active in the film industry.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is currently in the final stages of filming Jailer 2, one of his most anticipated upcoming projects. Fans across the globe continue to celebrate his unparalleled legacy as cinema’s beloved “Thalaivar.”