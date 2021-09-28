Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Mom Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and others wish ‘Rockstar’ actor!

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 years old on Tuesday (September 28). The heartthrob is currently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. However, this has not stopped his family and friends from sending him warm birthday wishes.

Veteran actress and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor called her son her heartbeat and had written, “Happy birthday my Hearbeat love n blessings in abundance”.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to Instagram to wish her ‘younger but wiser’ brother on birthday. “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser,” wrote Riddhima.

Cousins and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also took to their Instagram stories to wish Ranbir on his special day.

Actor Arjun Kapoor dug out an old photo to wish Ranbir. In the old picture, 21 years old Arjun is looking plump. “This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am...PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities,” the actor captioned his post.

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s mother also took to Instagram Stories to wish the actor. “Happy Birthday sweet soul! May you be forever blessed. Love you,” Soni captioned her post.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.