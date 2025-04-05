Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: 'The Girlfriend' And 'Kubera' Teams Unveil Special Surprises - WATCH

The units of two eagerly awaited films -– Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kubera’ and director Rahul Ravindran’s ‘The Girlfriend’ – chose to greet actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead in both the films, in their own special way on the occasion of her birthday on Saturday.

While the makers of ‘The Girlfriend’, chose to release a teaser audio song, the makers of director Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ chose to release a cute BTS video clip of actress Rashmika Mandanna on their film’s sets. It was ‘The Girlfriend’ unit that greeted the actress first.

The teaser audio song, called ‘Reyi Lolothula’, has been sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Chinmayi Sripada and Vijay Devarakonda. It has lyrics by Rakendu Mouli. A poem that features in the song has been penned by the director of the film, Rahul Ravindran.

Taking to his X timeline, director Rahul Ravindran, shared the link to the teaser song and wrote, “Wishing @iamRashmika a fantastic birthday. You are precious! God bless you! Loads of love, joy and health to you Mika! #TheGirlfriend teaser song audio out now!#ReyiLolothula #ChandBakiHaiZaraSa #ThaediNindrenNaan #OhTaare #PokePoke”.

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

Meanwhile, the producers of ‘Kubera’, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP tweeted the cute, behind-the-scene visuals of the actress that were shot while she was on the sets of the film and wished her a happy birthday. The well-known production house wrote,” "Wishing our ever charming @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. May your day be as vibrant as your performance in #SekharKammulasKuberaa. #Kuberaa"

‘Kubera’ has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. The film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, is set to hit screens on June 20 this year.