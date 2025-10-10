Happy Birthday Rekha: Did You Know The Actress Was Once A Politician? 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Bollywood’s Eternal Style Icon

Happy Birthday Rekha: Veteran actress Rekha has long been celebrated as Bollywood’s ultimate style icon — fearless, timeless, and always ahead of her time. Her beauty and elegance have continued to captivate audiences for decades. On her birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about the legendary star.

1. Rekha Was Born as Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan

Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan on October 10, 1954. As reported by TOI, her father, Gemini Ganesan (Ramasamy Ganesan), was a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry, while her mother, Pushpavalli, was a Telugu film actress. The actress adopted the stage name Rekha when she made her film debut.

2. Wanted to Become an Air Hostess

Interestingly, Rekha never dreamed of joining the film industry. She was passionate about traveling and wanted to become an air hostess. She would even befriend air hostesses who brought her premium makeup brands from abroad. However, financial constraints forced her to drop out of school in Class 9 and take up acting to support her family.

3. Hidden Talent for Acting and Singing

Rekha stepped into the world of cinema as a child actor in the 1966 Telugu film Rangula Ratnam, which also featured her mother Pushpavalli. The multi-talented actress is known for her skill in mimicry and has even dubbed for Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in Waaris.

4. Did You Know Rekha Was Once a Politician?

In 2012, Rekha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, India’s upper house of Parliament, in recognition of her contribution to the arts. During her six-year tenure, she served on the Consumer Affairs Committee.

5. Rekha Was Once Named One of Asia’s Sexiest Women

In 2006, Eastern Eye magazine listed Rekha among “Asia’s Sexiest Women,” praising her timeless charm, grace, and confidence. She was also one of the few Bollywood actresses of her time known for maintaining a rigorous fitness routine.

6. A Polyglot

Rekha is a true polyglot — fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. Before making her Bollywood debut with Sawan Bhadon (1970), she appeared in several Telugu films.

7. Rekha Once Rejected a Film Offer With Amitabh Bachchan

Almost a decade ago, Rekha turned down a film offer opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Reports suggest she was offered a lead role alongside him in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back. While Bachchan was reportedly set to star, Rekha declined due to date clashes with her comeback film Super Nani. The movie eventually featured Naseeruddin Shah and Dimple Kapadia.