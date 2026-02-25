Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra: From Dangal to Mrs. — A complete look at her Bollywood career

As Sanya Malhotra celebrates her birthday on February 25, fans are looking back at her inspiring journey in Hindi cinema. She is known for choosing strong, meaningful roles instead of only glamorous ones. From her powerful debut in Dangal to praised performances in OTT films like Pagglait, Kathal, and Mrs., Sanya has built a career based on good stories and honest acting.

Early life: A simple beginning in Delhi

Sanya Malhotra was born on February 25, 1992, in Delhi. She grew up in a Punjabi family that valued education and discipline. She studied at Ryan International School and later completed her graduation from Gargi College, Delhi University.

Before acting, Sanya loved dancing. She is trained in contemporary and ballet dance forms. At first, she wanted to build her career in dance, but life slowly guided her towards films.

From Dance India Dance to Mumbai struggles

Before entering Bollywood, Sanya took part in the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance and reached the top 100 contestants.

With big dreams, she moved to Mumbai to try her luck in the film industry. She started giving auditions and worked behind the scenes in television commercials. Her life changed when casting director Mukesh Chhabra noticed her talent and gave her a big opportunity.

Dangal: The breakthrough film

Sanya made her Bollywood debut with Dangal (2016), directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan. She played wrestler Babita Phogat and trained hard to prepare for the role.

The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, earning over ₹2000 crore worldwide. Her natural performance won hearts, and she quickly became a promising new actress in Bollywood.

Choosing meaningful roles over glamour

After Dangal, Sanya continued to pick strong roles. In Pataakha (2018), she played a rural Rajasthani girl and completely changed her look and style for the role.

In the same year, she appeared in the hit film Badhaai Ho, showing that she could balance both serious and commercial cinema.

Global recognition with a photograph

In 2019, she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph. The film was shown at international film festivals like Sundance and Berlin.

Her soft and natural acting was praised by global critics. She also received a nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, proving her strength as a performer.

OTT Success: From Pagglait to Kathal

During the pandemic, Sanya became a strong presence on OTT platforms. She impressed audiences in Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, and especially Pagglait, where her emotional performance was widely loved.

In Kathal, she played a small-town police officer solving an unusual case. She won a Filmfare OTT Award for this role, and the film also received National Award recognition.

Big-Screen highlights: Jawan and Sam Bahadur

In 2023, Sanya appeared in the blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

The same year, she played Siloo Maneckshaw in Sam Bahadur. Her graceful and emotional performance received appreciation from critics and audiences.

Mrs.: One of her strongest performances

Sanya’s performance in Mrs., the Hindi adaptation of The Great Indian Kitchen, was highly praised. She played a woman dealing with traditional family rules and social pressure.

The film premiered internationally before its OTT release and is considered one of the most mature performances of her career.

Brand value and new ventures

Apart from acting, Sanya has also built a strong personal brand. In 2025, she co-launched Bree Matcha, a lifestyle brand inspired by Japanese culture. She has also worked with brands like Fastrack and Shoppers Stop.

She is often featured in “Best Actress” lists and is respected for choosing meaningful cinema.

A Strong and Silent Performer of Bollywood

From a Delhi dancer to one of Bollywood’s most respected actresses, Sanya Malhotra’s journey shows that talent and smart choices matter the most. Whether it is festival films, OTT projects, or big commercial hits, she continues to shine with honest performances.

On her birthday, fans celebrate not just an actress but a true storyteller who is shaping modern Indian cinema in her own unique way. Happy Birthday, Sanya Malhotra. May she continue to achieve greater success in the years ahead.