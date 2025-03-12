Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Celebrating Her 6 National Awards And Record-Breaking Win

Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday Special: Shreya Ghoshal turns 41 today, a name that embodies versatility, grace, and timeless melody. With a career spanning over two decades, her soulful voice has transcended language barriers, making her one of India’s most beloved playback singers.

Winning five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, she stands as the second-most frequent recipient of this prestigious honor. However, it’s the diversity of her achievements that truly sets her apart.

She is the only singer to have won this award in four different languages, solidifying her legacy as a pan-Indian musical icon. In an extraordinary feat, she also became the only artist to win two National Awards in the same year for songs from two different films in two different languages, a testament to her unparalleled talent.

Shreya Ghoshal's journey continues to inspire, proving that music knows no boundaries.

Shreya Ghoshal’s National Award-Winning Gems To Revisit On Her Special Day

1. Bairi Piya – Devdas (2002) Hindi

The song that marked Shreya Ghoshal’s grand entry into Bollywood. Her flawless classical rendition of Bairi Piya infused Devdas with an old-world charm, instantly making her a sensation. This was the start of an iconic musical journey.

2. Dheere Jalna – Paheli (2005) Hindi

A melody that feels like poetry in motion, Dheere Jalna showcases Shreya Ghoshal’s classical brilliance. Her soulful voice, rich with depth and expression, transforms this track into one of the most hauntingly beautiful compositions ever.

3. Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met (2007) Hindi

Light, energetic, and irresistibly catchy—Yeh Ishq Hai became an anthem of love and liberation. Shreya Ghoshal’s lively vocals infused the song with a playful yet dreamy charm, cementing its place as one of her most iconic tracks.

4. Pherari Mon – Antaheen (2008) Bengali

A melody that paints emotions with every note, Pherari Mon from Antaheen showcases Shreya Ghoshal at her most soulful. Her heartfelt vocals perfectly capture the film’s deep melancholy, reaffirming her mastery in regional music alongside Bollywood.

5. Jeev Rangla – Jogwa (2008) Marathi

A powerhouse of emotion, Jeev Rangla from Jogwa stands as one of Marathi cinema’s most poignant songs. Shreya Ghoshal’s soul-stirring vocals, infused with pain and passion, turned it into an unforgettable masterpiece, earning her yet another well-deserved National Award.

6. Maayava Chaayava – Iravin Nizhal (2021) Tamil

In Maayava Chaayava, Shreya Ghoshal’s voice takes on an almost celestial quality. Her ability to evoke deep, haunting emotions through melody reaffirms why she continues to reign supreme, even after two decades in the industry.

Shreya Ghoshal isn’t just a singer—she’s a musical icon. Effortlessly blending classical, contemporary, Bollywood, and regional music, her unmatched versatility shines through. With multiple National Awards across languages, her voice remains timeless, continuing to captivate hearts.