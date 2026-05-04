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NewsEntertainmentPeopleHappy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: A look at her superhit films with Thalapathy Vijay as he leads the race for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
TRISHA KRISHNAN

Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: A look at her superhit films with Thalapathy Vijay as he leads the race for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

On Trisha Krishnan’s birthday, here’s a quick look at her hit films with Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently leading the race for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: A look at her superhit films with Thalapathy Vijay as he leads the race for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026(Image: Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan's birthday: On the occasion of Trisha Krishnan’s birthday, admirers across social media are revisiting her most memorable on-screen pairings, especially with Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. Together, they built one of Tamil cinema's most beloved leading pairs.

Vijay’s Political Shift Gains Momentum

After more than three decades as one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Vijay, widely known as “Thalapathy,” is transitioning into full-time politics. In 2024, he launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, positioning himself as a major contender in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, where he is currently seen as leading the race.

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Also Read | Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s wife? Inside Sangeetha Sornalingam’s marriage to the TVK chief amid extramarital affair rumours

Personal Life Controversy Draws Attention

Amid his political rise, Vijay’s personal life has also made headlines. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had reportedly filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu court, citing allegations of an extramarital affair, according to ANI. The developments have sparked widespread discussion across both political and film circles, with unverified rumours linking him to co-stars adding to the public chatter.

A Beloved On-Screen Pair

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic pairs. Over the years, they have delivered several box-office successes across genres, from action-packed entertainers to romantic dramas.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Vijay's father calls his mother 'the first fan of Vijay' as they celebrate TVK's historic lead

Top Hits of Vijay and Trisha

Their filmography together includes several standout titles:

  1. Ghilli (2004): A cult blockbuster where Vijay plays a kabaddi player protecting Trisha’s character.
  2. Thirupaachi (2005): A major commercial success blending action and family drama.
  3. Aathi (2006): Known for its emotional intensity and popular songs.
  4. Kuruvi (2008): An action entertainer showcasing their playful chemistry.
  5. Leo (2023): A blockbuster reunion directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after a 14-year gap.

Private Family Life

Vijay and Sangeetha have two children, Jason, Sanjay and Divya Shasha, who have largely remained out of the public eye, with the family maintaining a low profile despite Vijay’s immense fame.

As Trisha celebrates her birthday, while her cinematic association with Vijay continues to be admired. Vijay’s changing political career and continuing personal developments ensure he is in the news both on and off the screen.

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