New Delhi: Actor Tusshar Kapoor turned 48 on November 20. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at his net worth, upcoming projects, and how he embraced single parenthood back in 2016.

Although Tusshar never dominated box office charts, he has built a steady and diverse career through films, production, writing, and fatherhood.

Tusshar Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, grew up deeply connected to the Hindi film industry. His sister, Ekta Kapoor, is also one of the most prominent producers in Indian entertainment. Tusshar completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and later earned a BBA degree from the University of Michigan.

While he may not have achieved his father’s level of stardom, Tusshar delivered several memorable performances in films like The Dirty Picture, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, and Golmaal. His role in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise became a turning point in his career, earning him immense popularity. He has since appeared in all installments of the hit comedy series.

Beyond acting, Tusshar ventured into production with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and launched his own banner, Tusshar Entertainment House. In 2021, he also turned author with his book Bachelor Dad, where he shared his journey of becoming a single parent via IVF.

Tusshar Kapoor Net Worth

Tusshar Kapoor chose single fatherhood in 2016 and welcomed his son Laksshya through IVF. Over the years, despite staying low-key in Bollywood, he has built an impressive financial portfolio. According to a report by Net Worth Gyaan, Tusshar’s estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs 231 crore. Besides films, he earns significantly from brand endorsements and real estate. He reportedly owns premium properties in Juhu, earning nearly Rs 10 lakh per month in rent. His luxury car collection includes an Audi Q7, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne, BMW 7 Series, and a Suzuki Hayabusa.

On the work front, Tusshar was last seen in Kapkapiii. His upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle (2025), Mastiii 4 (2025), Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy, and Golmaal 5—marking yet another return to the franchise that defined his career.