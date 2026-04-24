Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan: Bollywood star turns 39 - Inside his love story with Natasha Dalal, stardom & family life

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrates his 39th birthday on April 24, 2026. Known for films like October, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he is not only admired for his on-screen charm but also for his enduring love story with his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s romance dates back to their school days. The two first met on a basketball court, where Varun instantly fell for her. However, winning her heart wasn’t easy, Natasha reportedly turned down his proposal multiple times before finally saying yes.

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The couple dated privately for nearly a decade before making their relationship public in 2018 during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, where Varun described Natasha as his “real-life leading lady.”

While their relationship was well-known, Varun only recently shared details of his proposal. During the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, he revealed that he had planned a romantic moment in a pool with Marc Anthony’s song You Sang to Me playing in the background.

After a few failed attempts at creating the perfect surprise, Varun eventually proposed outside the pool, where Natasha finally said yes. Though not cinematic, the moment remains deeply special to the couple.

Varun Dhawan's Marriage

After years of dating, Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, 2021, at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The intimate yet elegant ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Their wedding pictures, featuring coordinated ivory outfits, quickly went viral, capturing fans’ hearts across social media.

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Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome first child

In February 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. While keeping her away from the public eye, Varun has shared that becoming a father has been a life-changing experience.

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In March 2026, he revealed that Lara had been diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition affecting the hip joint, which has since been treated and is now in recovery.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan reveals daughter’s DDH diagnosis: Expert explains causes and warning signs of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Varun Dhawan's upcoming work

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup of films, including romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, keeping fans eagerly awaiting his next performances.