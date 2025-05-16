Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal : Top 5 Must-Watch Movies Of Vicky Kaushal



New Delhi: 2025 belongs to Vicky Kaushal. With impactful roles the actor has cemented his place as one of Bollywood’s most profitable stars.



Here's a list of 5 Vicky Kaushal Films That Define His Stardom:

1. Chhaava (2025)

In this grand historical epic, Vicky Kaushal transforms into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj with unmatched conviction and grace. A visual spectacle packed with emotion and patriotism, Chhaava roared at the box office and reaffirmed Vicky’s knack for picking stories that both move and mesmerize.

2. Bad Newz (2024)

With his signature charm and sharp comic timing, Vicky stole the show in this unconventional comedy. Alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, he delivered a laugh riot that surprised everyone with its massive theatrical success.

3. Sam Bahadur (2023)

In Meghna Gulzar’s poignant biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vicky embodied leadership and legacy with remarkable depth. The film resonated with audiences and critics alike, proving that strong storytelling still draws big crowds.

4. Sardar Udham (2021)

A cinematic triumph, this Shoojit Sircar film saw Vicky deliver one of the finest performances of his career. As revolutionary Udham Singh, he was restrained, powerful, and unforgettable — earning acclaim worldwide and success at the box office.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The film that changed it all. Vicky’s turn as Major Vihaan Shergill made Uri a cultural phenomenon. The iconic “How’s the josh?” line became a national catchphrase, and the film raked in massive numbers, winning him a National Award and catapulting him into superstardom.

Vicky Kaushal has done it all. And if his recent choices are anything to go by, the best is yet to come. Happy Birthday to Bollywood’s most versatile leading man!