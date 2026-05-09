Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: All about his love story with Rashmika Mandanna and his impressive net worth

Happy Birthday, Vijay Deverakonda! As actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 37th birthday on May 9, this year’s occasion carries special meaning. It marks his first birthday after marrying longtime partner and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Love Story

The love story of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly began on the sets of the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. The film emerged as a huge commercial success, but it was the effortless chemistry between the two stars that truly caught audiences’ attention.

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The rumours only intensified after the actors reunited for Dear Comrade. Their emotionally charged performances and visible comfort during promotions led fans to closely follow their interactions off-screen as well.

Over the years, Vijay and Rashmika were frequently spotted at airports, restaurants and vacations around similar timelines, further fuelling dating rumours. Social media users often pointed out matching backgrounds in their holiday pictures and noticed them wearing similar accessories, leading to endless fan theories online.

Despite constant speculation, the pair chose to remain private about their relationship for years. However, by 2023, fans noticed the two stars appearing more comfortable being seen together publicly.

In separate interviews during 2024, both Vijay and Rashmika acknowledged being “in a relationship,” although neither directly named their partner at the time. For fans who had followed their journey since Geetha Govindam, it was seen as the closest confirmation yet of their long-rumoured romance.

Rashmika on Healing From Her Past

In an earlier conversation with anchor Suma Kanakala, Rashmika reflected on a difficult past relationship where she often felt emotionally trapped.

Speaking about relationships and emotional well-being, the actress shared that nobody should ever feel forced to stay with someone out of helplessness. She admitted there was a time in her life when she felt she had “no choice,” but later understood the importance of finding peace and happiness with the right person.

Later, while promoting her film The Girlfriend, Rashmika opened up further about emotional healing and credited Vijay for helping her through painful moments in life.

Without naming him directly at the time, she said, "Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause.”

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She further added that he had helped her heal emotionally and deserved appreciation for standing by her side.

“Everyone Needs a Vijay Deverakonda”

One of the most talked-about moments came during the success celebration of The Girlfriend in Hyderabad, when Rashmika publicly thanked Vijay in an emotional speech.

Addressing him affectionately as “Viju,” she said he had been part of the film’s journey from the very beginning and played a major role in its success.

Calling him “a blessing,” Rashmika said, “I just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives because that’s a blessing.”

Her heartfelt words quickly went viral among fans online.

Rashmika Once Called Dating Rumours “Cute”

Long before their marriage, Rashmika had reacted to constant speculation surrounding her relationship with Vijay and described the rumours as “cute.”

The actress spoke warmly about their friendship, saying they had “grown up together” in the film industry. Their chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade only added to fans’ fascination with the pair.

Rashmika also praised Vijay for being honest and supportive, adding that she valued his opinions because he never agreed to things just for the sake of it.

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“The Man Who’s Never Stopped Me”

Rashmika’s admiration for Vijay became even more evident when she announced their wedding on social media after the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at ITC Mementos Udaipur.

In an emotional post introducing Vijay as her husband, she described him as the man who taught her what true love and peace feel like.

Part of her heartfelt note read:

“The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching…”

She also credited Vijay for encouraging her dreams, supporting her ambitions, and helping her become the person she always wanted to be.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth

Apart from being one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Vijay has also built a strong brand presence off-screen.

As per the Financial Express report, the Arjun Reddy actor’s net worth is between Rs 50 crore and Rs 70 crore. Along with film projects, he reportedly earns around Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement and approximately Rs 40 lakh for sponsored Instagram collaborations.

Vijay is also an entrepreneur and owns his own apparel brand, adding another successful venture to his growing career portfolio.