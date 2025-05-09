Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: From Arjun Reddy To Dear Comrade, Revisiting His Memorable Loverboy Persona

New Delhi: Pan-India actor Vijay Deverakonda is unarguably one of the most talented and charismatic stars of Indian cinema. From intense dramas to romantic sagas, Vijay has delivered hit after hit across genres, proving his versatility and stardom. In his upcoming release, Kingdom, he is all set to do a new rural, bulky, and power-packed role. As the handsome and dashing Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday today, we take a look back at some of his most romantic performances that made audiences fall in love with him time and time again.

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy launched Vijay Deverakonda into stardom, showcasing his raw intensity as a passionate, self-destructive lover. As Dr. Arjun, he delivered a fearless, emotionally charged performance that redefined heartbreak on big screen. Bold, flawed, and iconic — this role made him a national sensation as a true loverboy icon.

Geetha Govindam

After the fury of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda delighted audiences in Geetha Govindam as the sweet, caring Vijay Govind. His neighborhood persona, gentle manners, and solemn efforts to win love without crossing boundaries highlighted his range. With comic timing and blameless persona, he reconsidered the romantic hero with warmth and wholeheartedly.

Dear Comrade

In Dear Comrade, Vijay delivered a power-packed performance as Bobby, a passionate yet eruptive lover. His intense chemistry with Rashmika the film’s complex romantic narrative.

World Famous Lover

In World Famous Lover, Vijay took a bold experimental leap, portraying 4 definite versions of a man in love—from a rugged coal miner to a brooding Parisian writer. His heartwarming portrayal of flawed, passionate lovers—each reflecting a different emotional struggle—flaunted his dedication to the romantic genre.

Taxiwala

After World Famous Lover Taxiwala , Vijay combined supernatural thrills with effortless charm. As Shiva, his jolly romance added warmth to the eerie narrative, subtly highlighting his lover-boy charm amidst the film’s twists and turns.

Kushi

In Kushi, Vijay revisited to his romantic roots alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As Viplav, a man shred between love and ideological conflict, Vijay’s character as a modern-day lover navigating relationship complexities struck an emotional chord. His chemistry with Samantha, mixed with tender emotional moments and light-hearted charm, made Kushi a welcoming addition to his romantic filmography.

Dwaraka

In Dwaraka, Vijay portrayed Erra Srinu, a small-time thief who gets mistaken for a godman. Amidst the comedy and chaos, his love story with Pooja Jhaveri’s character brings out his innocence and emotional depth. His sincere attempts to win over the girl while navigating a peculiar situation added a charming, lovable layer to his loverboy image.