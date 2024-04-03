Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: 6 Movies And Series Of The Versatile Actor One Must Watch

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey has cemented his presence in both OTT and Bollywood with finesse. Transitioning seamlessly from the small screen to the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself. His repertoire of work is impressive, making it difficult to overlook his contributions. Here's a curated selection of his standout performances across films and web series. From the gripping crime drama of Mirzapur to the heartfelt romance of Broken but Beautiful and the urban thriller Mumbaikar, Massey has consistently delivered hits that resonate with audiences. As he celebrates his 37th birthday today, let's have a look at a list of his most celebrated shows and films so far.

Broken but Beautiful: Broken But Beautiful is a mesmerizing series that intricately weaves together the threads of love, loss, and healing. With its poignant storytelling and authentic portrayals by the cast, the series captivates viewers with raw emotions and relatable experiences. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of ‘Veer’ in the show is nothing short of captivating. With unparalleled finesse, he brings to life the complexities of love, loss, and longing. He seamlessly navigates through emotional depths, leaving audiences spellbound by his authenticity and depth of expression.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Mirzapur: Mirzapur as an OTT show needs no recognition in India. Starring a super hit lineup of actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshit Gaur, the show is a gripping Indian crime thriller that mesmerizes with its intense narrative, stellar performances, and gritty portrayal of power dynamics, delivering a captivating and unforgettable viewing experience. Vikrant Massey's portrayal in Mirzapur showcases his versatility and talent. As Bablu Pandit, he effortlessly transitions from a mild-mannered college student to a shrewd, strategic mastermind. Massey brings depth and humanity to his character, navigating the treacherous world of crime with a rare blend of intelligence and empathy. His nuanced performance deftly balances the moral complexities of his role while captivating audiences with his raw intensity and conviction. Massey's portrayal in Mirzapur stands as a testament to his remarkable acting prowess and leaves an indelible mark on the series.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbaikar: Mumbaikar, an action thriller directed by Santosh Sivan, centers around diverse characters who serendipitously cross paths on the bustling streets of Mumbai. The show excels as a riveting OTT series, blending suspense and drama seamlessly while offering a compelling narrative that keeps viewers hooked. In Mumbaikar, Vikrant Massey shines brightly, effortlessly slipping into the skin of his character with a blend of charm and intensity. His portrayal reflects the pulse of Mumbai's bustling streets, capturing the essence of resilience and determination amidst chaos. Massey's nuanced performance resonates deeply as he navigates through the complexities of urban life, portraying a character who embodies the spirit of the city. With his magnetic presence and emotive depth, Massey elevates the series to new heights, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Criminal Justice: Criminal Justice is a gripping TV show inspired by a British series and features Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Jackie Shroff. The stands out as a riveting OTT series, enthralling viewers with its intricate plot, well-drawn characters, and suspenseful narrative. With its compelling exploration of crime, justice, and the complexities of human nature, the show keeps audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. With a compelling blend of nuance and intensity, Vikrant Massey brings his character to life, drawing viewers into the gripping narrative. His portrayal captures the essence of a man navigating through a legal labyrinth, leaving a lasting impact with his powerful performance.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Haseen Dilruba: Vinil Matthew's movie Haseen Dillruba is an exciting thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. With Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles, it's full of unexpected surprises. Like all his other work, Vikrant Massey's performance in this film also is captivating and nuanced, showcasing his range as an actor. He flawlessly embodies the complexities of his character, effortlessly transitioning from charm to vulnerability. Massey's portrayal adds depth to the intricate dynamics of love and obsession portrayed in the film, leaving a lasting impression with his compelling portrayal of emotional turmoil.

Where to watch: Netflix

12th Fail: 12th Fail is Vikrant’s most recent success and has garnered widespread acclaim, earning accolades from both viewers and critics alike. With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, the film has captured hearts and garnered numerous awards, cementing its place as a must-watch gem in the cinematic landscape. With depth and sincerity, Massey breathes life into his character in the film, navigating the complexities of adolescence with authenticity and emotional resonance. His performance captures the essence of youth's struggles and aspirations, connecting with audiences and showcasing Massey's ability to connect on a deeply human level.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Celebrating Vikrant Massey's journey from Television to Bollywood, witness the growth by binge-watching his movies and webseries on OTT platforms!