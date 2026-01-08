Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004459https://zeenews.india.com/people/happy-birthday-yash-how-the-kgf-star-maintains-his-diet-and-fitness-at-40-3004459.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople Happy Birthday Yash: How The KGF Star Maintains His Diet And Fitness At 40
YASH

Happy Birthday Yash: How The KGF Star Maintains His Diet And Fitness At 40

Happy Birthday Yash: To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, revealed a new look at his character, Raya.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Yash: How The KGF Star Maintains His Diet And Fitness At 40(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Yash, who turns 40 today, is widely loved not just for his screen presence but also for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness regime. As the pan-India star gears up for the release of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, his commitment to fitness and clean living continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

Known for following a strict routine even on the busiest of days, Yash’s fitness routine reflects consistency and balance. According to reports by Healthyogi.com, the actor begins his day with a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast to fuel long working hours and intense workouts. His morning meal reportedly includes a large bowl of nutmeg mixed with nuts, five slices of brown bread, eight egg whites, vegetables, and fruits such as watermelon and papaya.

Around 11 am, just before lunch, Yash consumes protein shakes to maintain his protein intake. Fish forms an essential part of his meals, serving as a primary protein source. In the evening, before hitting the gym, the actor takes  four slices of brown bread and four bananas. Dinner is kept light yet protein-rich, with Yash strictly avoiding junk food and processed items, opting instead for clean eating every day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yash’s Workout Routine

Yash’s workout routine is equally demanding. The actor reportedly trains twice a day, with his evening sessions largely focused on weight training. He strongly believes in consistency and rarely skips workouts, even during hectic shooting schedules.

Yash Gears Up For Toxic Release

On his milestone birthday, Yash has chosen not to meet fans in person this year. In an emotional message shared with fans, the actor explained that he is fully immersed in completing Toxic to ensure it releases on time.

“I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19, 2026,” he wrote.

He further assured fans, saying, “Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ed raid kolkata
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre After ED Raids I-PAC Offices In Kolkata
air purifier
Smart Air Purifiers for Cleaner Indoor Air on Amazon
Puffer Jacket
Stylish And Warm Women’s Puffer Jackets For Winter On Amazon
volumizing mascara
Volumizing Waterproof Mascaras For Defined And Bold Eye Makeup
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-01-2026: Karunya Plus KN-605 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Andhra Pradesh
Liquor Bottles Dumped To Tarnish Tirumala’s Image, Two Arrested By Police
women's watches
Elegant Watches for Women That Blend Style, Comfort, and Everyday Grace
face highlighter
Glow And Shimmer Highlighters On Amazon For Radiant Face And Body Makeup
Agnivesh Agarwal
PM Modi, Leaders Express Condolences On Death Of Agnivesh Agarwal
Turkman Gate
Delhi Police Identify 30 Stone-Pelters in Turkman Gate Case; SP MP Summoned