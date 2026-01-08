Happy Birthday Yash: How The KGF Star Maintains His Diet And Fitness At 40

New Delhi: Actor Yash, who turns 40 today, is widely loved not just for his screen presence but also for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness regime. As the pan-India star gears up for the release of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, his commitment to fitness and clean living continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

Known for following a strict routine even on the busiest of days, Yash’s fitness routine reflects consistency and balance. According to reports by Healthyogi.com, the actor begins his day with a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast to fuel long working hours and intense workouts. His morning meal reportedly includes a large bowl of nutmeg mixed with nuts, five slices of brown bread, eight egg whites, vegetables, and fruits such as watermelon and papaya.

Around 11 am, just before lunch, Yash consumes protein shakes to maintain his protein intake. Fish forms an essential part of his meals, serving as a primary protein source. In the evening, before hitting the gym, the actor takes four slices of brown bread and four bananas. Dinner is kept light yet protein-rich, with Yash strictly avoiding junk food and processed items, opting instead for clean eating every day.

Yash’s Workout Routine

Yash’s workout routine is equally demanding. The actor reportedly trains twice a day, with his evening sessions largely focused on weight training. He strongly believes in consistency and rarely skips workouts, even during hectic shooting schedules.

Yash Gears Up For Toxic Release

On his milestone birthday, Yash has chosen not to meet fans in person this year. In an emotional message shared with fans, the actor explained that he is fully immersed in completing Toxic to ensure it releases on time.

“I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19, 2026,” he wrote.

He further assured fans, saying, “Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.