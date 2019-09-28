Happy Birthday You: Alia Bhatt wishes boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 on September 28. The who's who of Bollywood gathered at his residence to celebrate his birthday. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who was present at his bash, posted a love-filled birthday wish for her beau.

Sharing a picture of Ranbir from their Kenya holidays and wrote, "happy birthday you."

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen donning a blue T-shirt, with a hat and binoculars in his hands. This is the first time Alia has shared a picture of Ranbir from their Kenya vacation.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Love blossomed between them on the sets of Brahamastra. The film is set to release in summer 2020. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Alia also has Sadak 2 in the pipeline while Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera starring Vaani Kapoor.