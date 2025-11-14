Happy Children’s Day 2025: From Vicky Kaushal To Ahaan Panday — Adorable Unseen Childhood Pics Bollywood Celebs!

The Nation celebrates Children's Day on November 14 annually marking a tribute to the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', the late PM advocated children's education and how important it is for everyone to have access to read and write. After the demise of Nehru, his birth anniversary which happens to be on November 14 was decided as the day to mark Children's Day or Bal Diwas. Earlier, it was celebrated on November 20.

So, to make this day special, let's check out the childhood photos of some of our biggest Bollywood stars.

Vicky Kaushal

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile actors, Vicky Kaushal was a shy kid growing up in a film family. His journey from a cute, curious child to a national award-winning actor known for Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham is truly inspiring.

Karan Tacker

The ever-charming Karan Tacker has been stealing hearts since childhood! His throwback pictures show a cheerful, confident kid who was clearly born for the spotlight he owns today. With that bright smile and playful personality, little Karan was already everyone’s favourite.

Ayushmann Khurrana

From his early childhood days to now being one of India’s most talented entertainers, Ayushmann Khurrana’s transformation is adorable! His childhood picture is full of charm a glimpse of the star he was destined to become.

Rohit Saraf

The internet’s favourite crush Rohit Saraf has always had that mischievous spark. His childhood photos show the same innocent smile that now melts millions of hearts. From a cute little boy to a Gen Z favourite, his journey is pure joy!

Ishaan Khatter

Even as a child, Ishaan Khatter had that natural energy and spark. Growing up in a film family, his childhood photos show the curiosity and creativity that now shine through his work in Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and his latest project Homebound.

Abhay Verma

Known for his sincerity and charm, Abhay Verma’s childhood pictures capture pure innocence. From a sweet little boy with big dreams to a promising actor, his journey continues to win hearts.

Ahaan Panday

Stylish and confident, Ahaan Panday was once the cutest little boy with the brightest smile! His throwback pictures prove that the star-in-the-making has always had that effortless charm and magnetic presence.