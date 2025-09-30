Happy Durga Ashtami 2025: Mouni Roy And Varun Dhawan Celebrate Auspicious Day With Heartfelt Posts

New Delhi: Durga Ashtami, one of the most sacred days in the Hindu festival of Navratri, is being celebrated across India and abroad today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with great spiritual devotion. Known as Maha Ashtami, the day is dedicated to Goddess Durga in her fierce and benevolent form, Mahagauri, who symbolises purity, strength, and protection from evil.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi began at 4:31 PM on September 29 and concludes at 6:06 PM on September 30. This period is considered highly auspicious for conducting important rituals such as Ashtami Puja, Sandhi Puja, and Maha Navami observances. Devotees observe fasting, perform special prayers, and offer Kanjak Puja, where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess.

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Durga Ashtami

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan joined millions in observing the holy day and gave fans a peek into his celebration. Taking to Instagram, the Bawaal actor shared heartwarming photos of his Kanjak Puja at home.

In the images, Varun is seen sitting on the floor, smiling and posing with a group of young girls after the traditional ritual. He is also seen enjoying the customary halwa-puri prasad alongside the children. Captioning the post, Varun wrote, “Happy Durga Ashtami #bestmeal.”

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who shares her birthday with Durga Ashtami, also marked the occasion with wishes and prayers. The actress received a wave of birthday wishes from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities on social media.

She took to Instagram story wishing, in Bengali writing, "শুভ মহাঅষ্টমী" (Shubho Maha Ashtami).

As the festivities of Durga Ashtami draw families and communities together, the day continues to inspire devotion and hope, celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the enduring power of faith.