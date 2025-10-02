Happy Dussehra 2025 Celeb Wishes: Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Celebrate Victory Of Good Over Evil

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar among others took to social media to extend their greetings on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Stars shared heartfelt messages and festive wishes, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo posted a photo that read, “Happy Dussehra good over evil always.”

Taking to his X handle, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Vijayadashami! Always keep walking on the path of truth and goodness.” Extending his wishes, Randeep Hooda wrote, “On this auspicious day, let’s remember: evil may look powerful, but it never lasts. Goodness & Truth always finds its way back. Happy Dussehra.”

आप सभी को विजयदशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ! सच्चाई और अच्छाई की राह पर हमेशा चलते रहें। pic.twitter.com/Ek2qFUb2FR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 2, 2025

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “Heartfelt Dussehra wishes and congratulations to all of you! May Lord Ram's blessings always be upon you! Jai Shri Ram! HappyDussehra.”

गांधी जी और लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की जयंती की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! दोनों ही महापुरुषों ने हमे बहुत कुछ सिखाया है! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 2, 2025

Neha Sharma wished everyone writing, “This 2nd October, we celebrate the victory of good over evil and the timeless power of truth & non-violence. Happy Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti.”

Every Dussehra reminds us—no matter how dark the night, the morning of victory always comes #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/BGH2ctbQHB — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 1, 2025

This 2nd October, we celebrate the victory of good over evil and the timeless power of truth & non-violence. Happy Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/oDQQKt3YwM — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 2, 2025

Arjun Kapoor posted an image featuring Lord Ram and wrote, “To strength, courage and endless new beginnings! Happy Dussehra everyone.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared an image that read, “it was today thar good won victory over bad. May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start new era of well-being Happy Dussera.” (sic)

On the occasion of Dussehra, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on Chanakya Niti, highlighting that celebrating goodness is important. An excerpt from his blog read, “May the victory of good over evil be ever blessed in our lives and in the lives of all humanity. Chanakya was a learned advisor to the Kingdom of Chandragupta Maurya . .. He taught wisdom .. be cautious when you are designed to give or do goodness to others .. to continue to trust all can lead to your problems in time .. the good souls ever possess this bad or evil trait that they trust all and find goodness in all ..good over evil .. has various connotations.”

Dussehra, celebrated this year on October 2, marks the victory of good over evil, most famously represented by Lord Ram’s triumph over the demon king Ravana.