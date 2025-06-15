Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media this Father’s Day to share a deeply emotional post reflecting on his journey as a single parent.

Calling it the “single most emotionally satisfying decision” of his life, Johar opened up about the transformative experience of raising his twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born via surrogacy in 2017.

Describing the decision as both instinctive and blessed, Karan acknowledged the many forms of advice he received—from parenting books to podcasts and conversations with fellow parents. However, he emphasized that every parenting journey, especially that of a single parent, is deeply personal and best navigated by instinct rather than a rulebook. The director also admitted to moments of uncertainty and vulnerability, saying he knows he will “falter, fumble and fall”—but it's the unconditional love of his children that helps him rise each time.

In his post, Karan also noted how Yash and Roohi have brought new meaning and emotional completeness to his life, describing them as the answer to his prayers. Sharing their image on Instagram, he wrote, “Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategized, and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe….”

The 53-year-old director added, “I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice, I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart… # twins happyfathersday.”

In February 2017, Karan Johar became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy.