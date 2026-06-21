/Happy Father's Day 2026: Karan Deol shares heartfelt note for Sunny Deol ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Happy Father's Day 2026: As excitement builds around Batwara 1947, actor Karan Deol marked Father's Day with a heartfelt tribute to his father, veteran actor Sunny Deol. The father-son duo is set to share screen space for the first time in the much-awaited period drama, making the occasion even more special for Karan.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared behind-the-scenes stills from the film and reflected on his long-cherished dream of acting alongside his father.
"There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father's Day truly special," he wrote.
Expressing his excitement about the film's release, Karan revealed that sharing the silver screen with Sunny Deol is a milestone he will cherish forever.
"On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947, and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words. It's one that I'll cherish for life," he added.
The young actor also praised his father for his humility, dedication and strength, describing him as his biggest inspiration.
"I've seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself—honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does," Karan wrote.
Wishing Sunny Deol on Father's Day, he concluded, "Happy Father's Day, Papa—my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you."
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Karan's emotional post comes shortly after the makers unveiled a series of character posters from Batwara 1947, further increasing anticipation for the film. The posters offered a glimpse into the key characters and generated buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the historical drama.
Batwara 1947 boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.
The film marks the much-awaited reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol nearly three decades after their successful collaborations. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the project is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.
The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. It is based on renowned playwright Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Release Date Locked for Independence Day Weekend
Originally announced as Lahore 1947, the film was later renamed Batwara 1947. While it was initially scheduled for release in 2025, the makers postponed the project to complete post-production work.
The historical drama is now set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.
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