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  • /Happy Father's Day 2026: Karan Deol shares heartfelt note for Sunny Deol ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Happy Father's Day 2026: Karan Deol shares heartfelt note for Sunny Deol ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Happy Father's Day 2026: Karan Deol penned a heartfelt tribute to father, Sunny Deol, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Batwara 1947 and expressing gratitude for his love, guidance and unwavering support.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Happy Father's Day 2026: Karan Deol shares heartfelt note for Sunny Deol ahead of Batwara 1947 release
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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