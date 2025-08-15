Happy Independence Day 2025, Celeb Wishes, Greetings: Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher Among Others Salute The Nation

New Delhi: On the 79th Independence day of the country, several of our prominent stars thronged social media and extended warm wishes. Saluting the nation and the spirit of the people, actors including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut to Mrunal Thakur posted on X (formerly on Twitter) and Instagram, sharing greetings.

Bollywood Celebs On Independence Day

Let's take a look at what Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others have posted online. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared: विश्व भर में रह रहे सभी भारतवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई! प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि हमारा देश हर दिशा में दिन दुगनी और रात चौगुनी तरक्की करें।जय हिन्द!#HappyIndependenceDay

Akshay Kumar posted: Here’s to the freedom that defines us and the pride that unites us. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! जय हिंद

In another post, he shared: Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean… all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes

Kangana Ranaut wrote: स्वतंत्रता दिवस की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ! जय हिंद, जय भारत #IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस #JaiHind

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and penned: Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind

India Celebrates 79th Independence Day

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, wearing a saffron colour 'pagdi' with a tri-colour stole. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the PM in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag, reported ANI.

