Happy Independence Day 2025: From Vicky Kaushal To Hrithik Roshan, Actors Who Perfectly Portrayed Army Officers In Films

New Delhi: Independence Day, observed annually on August 15th, honours one of the most pivotal moments in India’s history, the end of nearly two centuries of British colonial rule and the emergence of a free and sovereign nation in 1947. This day holds profound historical and emotional significance, honouring the sacrifices, struggles, and unwavering determination of countless freedom fighters who fought tirelessly for India’s independence.

As the nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism, let us acknowledge the Bollywood actors who have skillfully embodied the roles of army officers on the silver screen. Their performances not only captivated audiences but also paid tribute to the real-life heroes committed to serving the country.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal delivered a captivating portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Inspired by the officer who led the surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan, Kaushal’s intense and heartfelt performance conveyed the courage and strategic acumen behind one of India’s most celebrated military operations.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra brought to life Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, a biographical war film that honours the bravery of the officer during the Kargil War. Malhotra’s performance captured Batra’s infectious energy, unwavering courage, and comradeship, representing the spirit of the legendary soldier.

John Abraham

John Abraham’s role in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran highlighted the resilience and determination of an army officer tasked with overseeing India’s nuclear tests. Abraham’s portrayal reflected the intelligence and dedication necessary to lead such a pivotal mission in the nation’s defence history.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan portrayed Captain Karan Shergill in Lakshya, depicting the transformation of a directionless young man into a disciplined and committed soldier. Roshan’s complex performance underscored the emotional and physical challenges faced by those who serve, resonating deeply with audiences.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s portrayal of an army officer in Border remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic performances. The film, based on the true story of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicts the courageous defence by a small group of Indian soldiers against a much larger enemy force. Deol’s intense and passionate performance powerfully conveys the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces, making it a timeless tribute to their heroism.

As India marks its 78th Independence Day, these films and performances serve as reminders of the courage, dedication, and patriotism embodied by the Indian Army, both on screen and in reality.