Happy Janmashtami 2025 Celeb Wishes: Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit & Others Immerse In Krishna Bhakti!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, several celebrities thronged their social media handles and wished fans. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene and TV star Karan Veer Mehra were among the first ones to extend Janmashtami wishes.

On the festive and joyous occasion of Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, devotees across the globe throng Krishna temples and seek his blessings. The day marks Lord Krishna's birthday, for which preparations begin days in advance. Anupam Kher wrote: आप सभी को श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बहुत बहुत बधाई! जगत मुरारी जी आप सभी को सुख, सम्पत्ति और शांति प्रदान करें! जय श्री कृष्ण! #HappyJanmAshtami

Madhuri Dixit Nene also wished fans on social media. She wrote: Happy Janmashtami

Happy Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/jR2ZegGe0z — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 16, 2025

Mouni Roy wished her fans on Janmashtami and Independence Day together. She wrote: राधे राधे

आप सभी को श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

Wishing you all a happy Independence Day. Jai Hind

Krishna's Birthday: Significance

Shri Krishna is revered as the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day holds greater significance for Lord Krishna devotees as it marks the birth of Laddoo Gopal (Shri Krishna). Several Krishna temples, celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with preparations beginning days in advance.

The festival of Janmashtami is observed according to the Hindi lunisolar calendar. It is said that the day falls as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, on Ashtami (the 8th day) of the Krishna Paksha in Shravan maas (Shravan/Sawan month) of the lunar Hindu Calendar and Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad of the lunisolar Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Janmashtami!