JANMASHTAMI 2025

Happy Janmashtami 2025 Celeb Wishes: Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit & Others Immerse In Krishna Bhakti!

Janmashtami 2025 Celeb Wishes, Greetings: The festival of Janmashtami is observed according to the Hindi lunisolar calendar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Janmashtami 2025 Celeb Wishes: Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit & Others Immerse In Krishna Bhakti!Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Mouniroy

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, several celebrities thronged their social media handles and wished fans. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene and TV star Karan Veer Mehra were among the first ones to extend Janmashtami wishes. 

On the festive and joyous occasion of Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, devotees across the globe throng Krishna temples and seek his blessings. The day marks Lord Krishna's birthday, for which preparations begin days in advance. Anupam Kher wrote: आप सभी को श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बहुत बहुत बधाई! जगत मुरारी जी आप सभी को सुख, सम्पत्ति और शांति प्रदान करें! जय श्री कृष्ण! #HappyJanmAshtami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Madhuri Dixit Nene also wished fans on social media. She wrote: Happy Janmashtami

Mouni Roy wished her fans on Janmashtami and Independence Day together. She wrote: राधे राधे 
आप सभी को श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ
Wishing you all a happy Independence Day. Jai Hind

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Krishna's Birthday: Significance 

Shri Krishna is revered as the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day holds greater significance for Lord Krishna devotees as it marks the birth of Laddoo Gopal (Shri Krishna). Several Krishna temples, celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with preparations beginning days in advance. 

The festival of Janmashtami is observed according to the Hindi lunisolar calendar. It is said that the day falls as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, on Ashtami (the 8th day) of the Krishna Paksha in Shravan maas (Shravan/Sawan month) of the lunar Hindu Calendar and Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad of the lunisolar Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Janmashtami!

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

