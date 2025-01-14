Advertisement
MAKAR SAKRANTI 2025

Happy Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes On Festive Occasion

Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2025: Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Chiranjeevi extend warm Makar Sankranti wishes to fans, celebrating the festive spirit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes On Festive Occasion (Image: X)

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with great fervor across India, symbolizes joy, gratitude, and togetherness. It is a time when regional festivals like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Lohri in Punjab coincide, making it a unifying cultural celebration of immense significance.

As the auspicious day is here, several celebrities have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans, celebrating the spirit of Makar Sankranti with warm messages and festive greetings.

Take A Look:

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his festive greetings, sharing a message that read, "T 5255 - सब त्योहारों की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सदा." 

Actor Chiranjeevi also wished his followers a joyous Sankranti, sharing heartfelt blessings in Telugu: "Mungillalo andamaina rangavallulu, logillalo aanandapu velugulu, jangama devarula jegantalu, haridasula keerthanalu, bhoga bhagyalu, siri sampadalu... The festival brings new prosperity and glory into everyone's lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti!"

Actor Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to fans through a heartfelt message on social media.

Shrutika Arjun, a contestant from Bigg Boss 18, shared a video wishing her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Rajiv Adatia, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 15, also shared warm wishes, writing, "Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!!"

Superstar Prabhas celebrated the occasion in a unique way by sharing a retro-inspired look from his upcoming movie The Raja Saab, gifting his fans a glimpse of his character.

As Makar Sankranti continues to spread its spirit of unity and joy, stars from across the country have shared their warm wishes with fans, making the festival even more special for all.

