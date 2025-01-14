Happy Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes On Festive Occasion

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with great fervor across India, symbolizes joy, gratitude, and togetherness. It is a time when regional festivals like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Lohri in Punjab coincide, making it a unifying cultural celebration of immense significance.

As the auspicious day is here, several celebrities have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans, celebrating the spirit of Makar Sankranti with warm messages and festive greetings.

Take A Look:

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his festive greetings, sharing a message that read, "T 5255 - सब त्योहारों की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सदा."

Actor Chiranjeevi also wished his followers a joyous Sankranti, sharing heartfelt blessings in Telugu: "Mungillalo andamaina rangavallulu, logillalo aanandapu velugulu, jangama devarula jegantalu, haridasula keerthanalu, bhoga bhagyalu, siri sampadalu... The festival brings new prosperity and glory into everyone's lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti!"

ముంగిళ్లలో అందమైన రంగవల్లులు,

లోగిళ్లలో ఆనందపు వెలుగులు, జంగమ దేవరుల జేగంటలు , హరిదాసుల కీర్తనలు,

భోగ భాగ్యాలు , సిరి సంపదలూ వెరసి

అందరి జీవితాల్లో ఈ పండుగ తెచ్చే

నూతన వైభవం వెల్లి విరియాలని ఆశిస్తూ,

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! #HappyMakarSankranti to All ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2025

Actor Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to fans through a heartfelt message on social media.

Shrutika Arjun, a contestant from Bigg Boss 18, shared a video wishing her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Rajiv Adatia, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 15, also shared warm wishes, writing, "Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!!"

Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 14, 2025

Superstar Prabhas celebrated the occasion in a unique way by sharing a retro-inspired look from his upcoming movie The Raja Saab, gifting his fans a glimpse of his character.

Happy Sankranthi Darlings



Manam yeppudu vasthe appude Asalaina Panduga….Twaralo Chithakkottedham #TheRajaSaab will meet you soon in theatres. pic.twitter.com/pVAW0nyTjI — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 14, 2025

As Makar Sankranti continues to spread its spirit of unity and joy, stars from across the country have shared their warm wishes with fans, making the festival even more special for all.