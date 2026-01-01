Happy New Year 2026: Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Randeep Hooda & Others Bid Adieu To 2025!

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, Randeep Hooda, and others are all set to bid 2025 a farewell and welcome the new year with a lot of love and warmth. The actors have shared beautiful moments of their lives from 2025, reflecting on love, warmth and 'family.'

Vicky thanked 2025 with a post on his social media and welcomed 2026 on the evening of December 31. He shared a simple note of gratitude to mark the end of the year. The actor shared the last sunset of 2025 and wrote, “Thank you 2025,” with a heart emoticon.

The picture shared by Vicky Kaushal featured a serene ocean-view frame at dusk, with the picturesque view of the sun all set to bid farewell to the day.

Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media account to welcome 2026. Sharing pictures of the beautiful moments of 2025 featuring her husband, Angad Bedi, and their children, Neha wrote, “… and with that the #2025 season comes to an end!!! Transitioning into #2026 with grace and gratitude … #bekind #happynewyear.”

Actress Bipasha Basu also took to her social media account to share a cute video montage of herself, her husband Karan V Grover, and their daughter Devi indulging in some playful daily time. She wrote, “2025 #monkeylove.” For the actress, the year 2025 seems to have been all about ‘monkey love’.

Actor Randeep Hooda also took to his social media account, sharing a few highlights of his best moments of 2025. He also highlighted in his caption how he misses his dear horse Ranji, who passed away a few months ago.

He wrote, “Another year of becoming through grit, grace, and goodbye. Some memories cheer, some ache, and all stay. # Ranji, you didn’t just carry me forward; you taught me how to let go. Miss you always. #2025, thank you for the growth.”