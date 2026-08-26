Happy Onam 2026: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan extend wishes to fans

New Delhi: Actors Allu Arjun, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Sivakumar, Mohanlal and others from the film fraternity have extended Onam greetings to their fans, with several celebrities sharing messages and festive visuals celebrating Kerala's major annual harvest festival. Allu Arjun shared a warm Onam greeting for his fans, noting their special place in his heart.