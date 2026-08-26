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Happy Onam 2026: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan extend wishes to fans

Onam 2026: Onam is a 10-day harvest and cultural festival celebrated primarily in Kerala. The festival is associated with the Malayali New Year and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Happy Onam 2026: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan extend wishes to fans
Image Credit: File Photo

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