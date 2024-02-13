New Delhi: From skincare to gadgets, discover unique treats that reflect your partner's personality. Dive into a world of playful surprises and heartfelt gestures.

Level up your Valentine's gifting game this year with unexpected and playful treats that go beyond the ordinary. From skincare luxuries to unique jewelry pieces and innovative gadgets, surprise your partner with gifts that show just how well you know them. For the hardworking go-getter who loves a challenge, consider a gamified ring—a delightful playground for their fingers to twist and twirl. This Valentine's Day, skip the clichés and opt for gifts that add a touch of excitement and personalization to your celebration of love.

HAIRCARE

Unleash your self-love rituals this Valentine’s Day with HASK - Hair & Skin Kindness. HASK Argan Oil Repairing Range offers a problem-solution formula designed to treat and repair all hair types. Unwrap a love-infused journey for your hair with Hollywood's favourite hair care brand that is Kind to You, Kind to the Planet, and Kind to All.

FRAGRANCE

Engage Fantasia Perfume is a premium, long-lasting perfume for women inspired by the dynamic characteristics of a woman. The citrusy notes at the top mingle with violet leaf abs to give a powerful kickstart. The florals and spices at the heart pay homage to the entrancing aroma of the night flower. Tonka bean and vanilla at the base make the fragrance memorable.

SKINCARE

Personal care is one aspect which needs utmost attention and is sadly the most misused due to chemical-based products. For daily radiance and protection, use ITC Dermafique's Age Defying BB Crème which offers a double-action solution. The home-grown nature and Ayurveda-oriented personal care brand, Atulya’s ‘Vitamin C’ Range consisting of Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask and Face Serum is the perfect gift for your partner, and to truly that you care.

With love blossoming in the air what better way to show your affection than with the gift of glowing, well-cared-for skin. This Valentine's Day, throw out the chocolates and flowers and explore the world of skincare range from Aminu treats. Skincare that surpasses expectations and leaves your loved ones with a happy and radiant glow will make a lasting impression and make them love you even more!

BEAUTY

Transform your under-eye area with L'Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum. Crafted with a powerful blend of 3% Glycolic Acid, Vitamin CG, and Niacinamide, this serum targets dark circles for well-rested and radiant appearance for your perfect date night. And this occasion stands as the perfect moment to pamper your loved ones with OPI's stunning nail lacquers.

GADGETS

Presenting the Crossbeats Nexus + Diva Smartwatch, an ideal Valentine's Day bundle at just Rs 5999. Two smart wearables with unique functions that meet various demands are included in this amazing set. For keeping connected and inspired throughout the day, the Nexus Enabled with ChatGPT, Dynamic Island, E-Book reader. However, the Diva's elegant design and features lend a hint of refinement.