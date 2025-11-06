New Delhi: Internet is buzzing with the latest viral cosy photo of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his rumoured model-girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Ace cricketer shared a series of pictures, giving a sneak-peek into his lavish life and fans were quick to notice his mushy sea photo with the ladylove.

In one of the pictures, Hardik and Mahieka can be seen sharing a cosy moments by the sea. It looks like this image might be Hardik's phone wallpaper or screensaver. Also according to NDTV, on October 11, Hardik celebrated his 32nd birthday with Maheika at an undisclosed beach location. Take a look here:

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mahieka Sharma has a degree in Economics and Finance before switching to modelling as a profession. She has been featured in several music videos, ads among other projects. She has walked the ramp for ace Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani, among others, as per News18 report.

Hardik Pandya Dating Mahieka Sharma?

A Reddit thread started Hardik and Mahieka's dating rumours, sharing how male figure in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies looks like it is Hardik. Another social media user noticed the number 33 – Hardik's jersey number – appearing in one of her posts. Also, they both follow each other on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Meet Stunning Model Mahieka Sharma, Cricketer Hardik Pandya's New Rumoured Girlfriend

Hardika Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. The couple has a son together.

Four years later, they confirmed their separation in July 2024. While announcing the news, the couple shared a joint post, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," they added.