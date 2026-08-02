/Hardik Pandya goes bald after offering prayers at Tirumala temple with Mahika Sharma | WATCH

Amid mounting excitement and fan frenzy, Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently undertook a deeply spiritual journey to the holy shrine of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Andhra Pradesh. Accompanied by actress Mahika Sharma, the premier cricketer visited the sacred hill temple to offer prayers and participate in the ongoing Srivari Seva, drawing massive crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the sports icon.
Upon their arrival at the temple premises, the high-profile duo was warmly received by temple authorities and priests, who conducted the traditional rituals and later offered Veda Ashirvachanam and Tirtha Prasadam to commemorate their visit.
Stepping away from his usual glamorous on-field persona, Hardik Pandya embraced simplicity and devotion, dressed in a traditional white dhoti-kurta paired with a sacred red shawl and a prominent tilak adorning his forehead. In a move that highlights his deep-rooted faith and respect for age-old traditions, the star cricketer partook in one of the temple’s most revered customs by offering his hair, a symbolic act of surrendering one's ego, expressing gratitude, and seeking divine blessings.
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Millions of devotees around the world journey to Tirumala annually to perform the tonsure ritual, viewing it as a powerful mark of humility, reverence, and spiritual renewal. Pandya’s participation in the sacred tradition alongside Mahika Sharma showcased a quiet, grounded side to the celebrity couple away from the spotlight of professional commitments.
News of the cricketer's visit spread like wildfire, but it was his brand-new look that truly broke the internet. Shortly after completing the darshan, images and videos of Hardik Pandya sporting a clean-shaven bald head went viral across major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
Fans flooded comment sections and fan pages with mixed reactions of surprise and admiration, praising the cricketer for seamlessly embracing the traditional ritual. Within hours, hashtags surrounding his Tirumala visit and new look began trending, proving once again that virtually everything the star all-rounder does commands massive public attention.
Beyond his personal life and spiritual visits, Hardik Pandya remains a cornerstone of Indian cricket. Widely regarded as one of the best white-ball all-rounders in modern international cricket, his explosive lower-order batting, aggressive pace bowling, and dynamic leadership qualities have cemented his status as a vital asset to India's limited-overs setup. Whether steering the team to victory under high-pressure scenarios or making headlines off the field, Pandya continues to command a massive, loyal fan base across the globe.
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