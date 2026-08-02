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  • /Hardik Pandya goes bald after offering prayers at Tirumala temple with Mahika Sharma | WATCH

Hardik Pandya goes bald after offering prayers at Tirumala temple with Mahika Sharma | WATCH

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya debuted a new bald look after offering his hair in devotion during a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple alongside Mahika Sharma.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Hardik Pandya goes bald after offering prayers at Tirumala temple with Mahika Sharma | WATCH
Image Credit: @beautifultirupathi/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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