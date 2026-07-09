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'Hari !! Miss you': says Anju Mahendru remembers Sanjeev Kumar on his birth anniversary

Anju Mahendru and Sanjeev Kumar have appeared together in two Hindi film, 'Dastak' in 1970 and 'Mukti' in 1977. Both the stars shared a very close friendship over the years. 

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
'Hari !! Miss you': says Anju Mahendru remembers Sanjeev Kumar on his birth anniversary
Image Credit: Anju Mahendru, Instagram/movie grab

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