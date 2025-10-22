Advertisement
HARRDY SANDHU

Harrdy Sandhu, Wife Zenith Sidhu Welcome Their Second Child, Punjabi Singer Teases Glimpse

As soon as Harrdy announced the arrival of the baby, fans chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to him and his family.

|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 09:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Harrdy Sandhu, Wife Zenith Sidhu Welcome Their Second Child, Punjabi Singer Teases GlimpsePic Courtesy: Instagram

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and his wife Zenith Sidhu have been blessed with their second child. On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans via an adorable post.

He shared a picture showing the tiny hands of the newborn, beautifully framed by his hands, his wife's hands, and those of his firstborn, making it look like a perfect family portrait.

"Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone," he posted.

As soon as Harrdy announced the arrival of the baby, fans chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to him and his family.

"Mubarka," a fan commented. "How adorable," another user wrote.

Zenith's baby shower was recently celebrated, and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his songs 'Soch', 'Joker', 'Backbone', 'Naah Goriye' and 'Bijlee Bijlee' among others.

Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is also a former cricketer. He had played Under-19 for India and Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to end his cricketing career.

Interestingly, in 2021, he portrayed the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. 

