Harry Potter TV Series Set for 2026 Release: All You Need to Know About the Cast And Crew

New Delhi: After two years of anticipation, HBO has finally announced the first wave of casting for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which is officially set to premiere in 2026. Production is expected to begin this summer, sparking fresh excitement among fans of the wizarding world.

The newly revealed cast includes Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, Paul Whitehouse, Luke Thallon, and the legendary John Lithgow.

Frost will take on the role of the beloved half-giant Hagrid, while McTeer steps into the shoes of the sharp-witted Professor Minerva McGonagall. Essiedu has been cast as the complex Severus Snape.

According to Variety, John Lithgow—widely recognized for his performance in The Crown will portray the iconic headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. Meanwhile, Paul Whitehouse, known for his work on The Fast Show, will appear as Hogwarts' surly caretaker, Argus Filch.

Luke Thallon has been cast in a recurring role as the nervous Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Quirinus Quirrell.

The search for the trio of leads—Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger is still underway, according to the BBC. HBO held an open casting call for the three main roles, reportedly receiving over 30,000 submissions.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod expressed their enthusiasm for the casting announcements.

“We are thrilled to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse as Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell, and Filch,” said Gardiner and Mylod in a joint statement. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent on board and can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life", quoted ANI.

HBO has described the series as a 'faithful adaptation' of JK Rowling’s globally acclaimed book series, promising a fresh yet authentic reimagining of the magical world that has captivated generations.