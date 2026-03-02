Advertisement
HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles entertains fans at BRIT Awards

Harry Style’s fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, is set to debut on THIS date

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Source: ANI
Harry Styles entertains fans at BRIT Awards(Source: Instagram)

Manchester: Singer Harry Styles was one of the performers at the BRIT Awards 2026.

He marked the live debut of "Aperture" amid his "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" era, Variety reported.

Styles then began the live debut of "Aperture" on a set of bleachers, flanked by dozens of dancers wearing black shades and T-shirts with snails on them. The singer, dressed in high-waisted dress pants and a shirt with a tie, led the choreography before strutting down the stage to join a backing band and gospel singers. His dancers then met him in the middle of the venue for a finale, surrounding him as they waved their hands in synchronicity.

Styles' fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, is set to debut on March 6.

Its lead single, "Aperture," dropped on January 22 and immediately claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K. singles chart.

Styles has promised a synthesiser-driven sound for the new record, drawing inspiration from LCD Soundsystem and his time living in Berlin.

