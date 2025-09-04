Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Spark Dating Buzz After Being Spotted 'Holding Hands' In Brooklyn

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress-director Zoe Kravitz and actor-singer Harry Styles have once again left the audience speculating if something is cooking between them. The two were spotted recently fueling the romance rumors.

In recent pictures, the ‘Blink Twice’ director and the Grammy-winning artiste were seen holding hands while on a walk in Brooklyn, reports ‘People’ magazine. In the images, Zoe Kravitz is seen wearing an all-black outfit while Styles wears tan-colored pants and a jean jacket. As per ‘People’, the sighting comes days after the pair were spotted kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Kravitz's new film Caught Stealing.

On August 24, the pair appeared to be walking down a street in Rome together, in a video shared to X by a Styles fan account. The clip showed the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress with her arm wrapped around Styles as they took their stroll. Although it is not clear when the clip was taken, it surfaced when Zoe Kravitz was in Europe promoting Caught Stealing with her co-star Austin Butler. "He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run”, a source previously spoke of Styles and Kravitz in August.

Representatives for Kravitz and Styles have not commented. The latest pictures were obtained by ‘People’ Their rumored romance comes months after Kravitz was linked to Noah Centineo.

The pair were first photographed leaving Danielle Haim's birthday party in Manhattan together on February 13, as per The Daily Mail.

On March 2, they were photographed leaving a bar in Los Angeles, per a photo obtained by E! News. They were then spotted stepping out together again in New York on May 4. Harry Styles, meanwhile, was last linked to Taylor Russell. The two broke up after less than a year of dating in May 2024.