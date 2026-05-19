Harsh Chhaya breaks his silence on divorce with Shefali Shah, says 'went on multiple rebound dates'

New Delhi: Noted actor Harsh Chhaya has worked in television and movies for a long time. He has earned recognition for his roles in hit TV show Hasratein and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag among others. He recently opened up on his divorce with ex-wife Shefali Shah. They were married for six years.

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Harsh in an interview with E Times, "It is a very personal case-to-case kind of thing, our case was very clear, I could see that the relationship was hitting a dead end. When I was told, 'I cannot stay with you anymore'; 8-9 months before that, I knew this was coming. I was prepared. For me, even though I know what is happening, at that moment I don't let it affect me mentally, so I focus on work, on myself, because I left Delhi and came to Mumbai for this. Personally, how one deals with it depends on them. I fortunately come from a space where I don't get shaken easily."

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Harsh on his divorce

"You need to try and stay sane when a situation like this comes; if you are uncomfortable, live with it, don't try to show yourself as strong. I lived with it for 5-6 months, regretted, shouted, etc. One day, I saw that you are under stress, everyone around you is willing to listen to your story, and share their views. Once I spoke to someone, we discussed each other's issues, and later we went on a date; it happened a few times and I made it a formula. I went on multiple dates over 2-3 months. It takes time, you don't have to show your bravery, rather show what you are feeling," he said.

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"Divorce is not a big deal," the actor said and also added that he and Shefali 'acted quickly'. They declared to the court that they lived separately for six months before filing divorce.

After his divorce from Shefali Shah, Harsh married actress Sunita Sengupta.

About Harsh Chhaya

He first appeared in the serial Aarohan in 1993, however his major breakthrough came with Swabhimaan, directed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1995. In 2002, Harsh acted in the serial Justajoo, directed by Ajay Sinha.

His role in Hasratein, followed by Bollywood film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag in 2007 gained widespread recognition.

In 2006, he was seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Corporate, followed by Bheja Fry. He was also part of Fashion, series Pradhanmantri, 24:India Season 2 and Undekhi among other projects.