Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915646https://zeenews.india.com/people/harshad-chopda-and-shivangi-joshi-believe-bade-acche-lagte-hain-4-rewrites-rules-of-modern-romance-2915646.html
NewsLifestylePeople
HARSHAD CHOPDA

Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi Believe ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ Rewrites Rules Of Modern Romance

TV actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi opened up about how their upcoming show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’. 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 07:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Harshad Chopda And Shivangi Joshi Believe ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ Rewrites Rules Of Modern Romance (Source: IANS)

Mumbai: TV actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi opened up about how their upcoming show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ offers a refreshing and realistic take on modern-day love and companionship.

 Moving away from clichéd romance, the latest season explores emotional intimacy, mutual respect, and the evolving dynamics of relationships in today’s world. Set to premiere on June 16 on Sony TV, the show stars Harshad as Rishabh and Shivangi as Bhagyashree.

Speaking about his role, Chopda shared, “Some stories begin with love. Some with heartbreak. But ours begins with hope. Bade Acche Lagte Hain is not your typical love story; our show is an intense, emotional journey where two seemingly opposite lives collide under the most unexpected circumstances. Two unlikely people, both bruised by life and carrying silent scars, find themselves entangled in a relationship that neither of them saw coming. It’s neither loud nor rushed. It’s a slow-burn, delicate, and deeply human show, and Rishabh is a charming mystery waiting to be solved or un(solved). This is a story of rediscovering faith, trust, and connection, one moment at a time. I’m grateful and excited to be part of this soulful world, and I can’t wait for you to join us in this beautiful unraveling.”

Shivangi Joshi added, “This show offers a fresh and emotionally rich take on love. The kind that unfolds slowly, sincerely, and stays with you. Bhagyashree’s journey is deeply personal and layered; she’s a woman navigating ambition, emotion, and unexpected connection. Her relationship with Rishabh brings to life a beautifully balanced partnership, grounded, real, and quietly powerful. I believe this show will touch hearts and also offer a refreshing perspective on modern love and companionship.”

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4” will mark Y'eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s first on-screen collaboration. The show also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vihan Verma, Anujj Ahluwalia, Nitin Bhatia, Divyangana Jain, Mansi Srivastava, Manoj Kolhatkar, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, and Pankaj Bhatia, among many others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK