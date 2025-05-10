Harshvardhan Rane Declines 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Sequel If Mawra Hocane Returns – Check Details

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for his role in the popular film Sanam Teri Kasam, has announced that he will not be part of the sequel if the original cast, including Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, returns.

Rane took to his Instagram Story to share the decision, writing: "While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand and after reading the direct comments made about my country I have made the decision to respectfully decline being a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

Mawra Hocane, who starred in the 2016 film recently condemned India’s retaliatory strikes, sparking backlash. On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.”

She ended her statement with the hashtag #PakistanZindabad.

Following the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) reiterated a complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers from working in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was not a major box office success upon its release. However, it gained a cult following over the years and was re-released in 2025 due to popular demand.