Harshvardhan Rane shares exam stress amid Force 3 shoot: ‘Need to write 5 answers in 2 hours’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is having pre-exam jitters as he shared that he has to answer five questions in two hours in a hot examination hall, with each response requiring a minimum of 300 words. Harshvardhan, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Honours), shared a time-lapse video of himself where he is seen studying and making notes.

For the caption, he wrote: “kal 2 hours mein 5 questions answer karna hai in the hot exam hall, 300 words per answer, heart rate 49 beats per minute.” The 42-year-old actor, who began his career with a stint on the small screen with the show Left Right Left, shot to stardom after his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in 2025.

The film, which was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was a modern retelling of the legends of Shiva-Sati and novel Love Story by Eric Segal. The film featured Pakistani star Mawra Hocane with Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry.

The film told the story of Inder, an ex convict and a Telugu librarian, Saru. They fall in love and get married but a tragedy changes their lives forever.

He gained major fandom after he was seen in playing an obsessive and emotionally unstable politician in Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also stars Sonam Bajwa. The film told the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession.

Amid his exams, Harshvardhan is also busy with the shoot of John Abraham-starrer “Force 3”, which will hit the screens on May 19, 2027. Actress Tanya Maniktala plays the female lead.

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“Force” first released in 2011. The action thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. It was a remake of 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. The film stars John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi and Mohnish Bahl.

Force 2 was released in 2016. It also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

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