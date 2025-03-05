Washington: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has reacted to Adrien Brody's 2025 Oscars acceptance speech, in which the actor gave a special shoutout to Weinstein's two children with ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

Brody, who won the Best Actor award for his role in 'The Brutalist', acknowledged Chapman and her children, Dash and India, in his emotional speech.

Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes, spoke out through his representative, expressing gratitude that his children are being loved and cared for.

According to People magazine, "Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be," the representative said.

Brody's speech was a poignant moment in the ceremony, as he acknowledged the challenges that Chapman and her children have faced in recent years.

"I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values," Brody said.

"And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner!" he added.

Weinstein and Chapman were married from 2007 to 2018 and have two children together. Chapman has been dating Brody since 2019, and the couple has been making public appearances together, including at the Oscars ceremony.

Weinstein's prison term has been marked by controversy, including the overturning of his 2020 New York convictions in April 2024.

He is currently awaiting a retrial and remains behind bars due to his 2022 convictions for sex crimes in California.