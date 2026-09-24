Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York for sexual assault case

Harvey Weinstein case: Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg argued that Weinstein should not receive a reduced sentence. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York for sexual assault case
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gyanesh Kumar’s ECINET promise vs ECI’s own paper trail: The disconnect
2
3
4
5