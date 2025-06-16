Advertisement
SHEETAL

Haryana Model, Sheetal Missing For Two Days, Found Dead; Body Recovered From Canal

A model from Haryana's music industry, was allegedly murdered and her body was thrown in a canal in Kharkhauda of Sonipat district. 

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Haryana Model, Sheetal Missing For Two Days, Found Dead; Body Recovered From Canal (Source: Instagram)

 

In a tragic incident, a model from Haryana's music industry, was allegedly murdered and her body was thrown in a canal in Kharkhauda of Sonipat district. The development has been confirmed by the Police. The body has been identified as 'Sheetal' alias 'Simmy Chaudhry'. The 23-year-old model went missing on June 14 and an FIR was already registered in the case. According to a HT report, the model's throat was slit.

“We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat. The Police are undertaking further actions,” police said

Before working as a model in the Haryanvi music industry she used to work at a hotel in Karnal. Sheetal was reported missing since june 14. 

(This is a developing story) 

