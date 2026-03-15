Haryana Women’s Commission orders arrest of Badshah over controversial song 'Tateeree'

New Delhi: Rapper Badshah has landed in legal trouble following the release of his song “Tateeree”, which sparked widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. Despite issuing an apology and removing the music video, the Haryana State Commission for Women has reportedly directed authorities to arrest him after he failed to appear before the commission by the stipulated deadline.

Women’s Commission Issues Arrest Directive

According to The Indian Express, the commission had asked Badshah to appear by 3 PM on Friday, following a notice sent on March 6 regarding the song. The rapper did not comply.

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Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, told the media that she has instructed police in Panipat and Panchkula to arrest Badshah and seize his passport to prevent him from leaving the country. A look-out circular (LOC) has also been issued against him.

She stated, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders.” The chairperson accused the rapper of using “inappropriate words and language” that insulted the daughters of Haryana and confirmed that FIRs have been registered against him in Panchkula and Jind. She also wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting that Badshah not be allowed to perform in the country.

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Controversy Over Song Lyrics and Video

The backlash began after Badshah released “Tateeree”, with critics calling the song sexist and inappropriate. The music video, which featured dancers in school uniforms, drew particular ire.

In response, Badshah released a public apology, saying:

“I am Badshah. My new song Tateeree was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation. First of all, I want to clarify that I myself am from Haryana. My food, lifestyle, and the way I speak — everything reflects Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner. I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that. My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana’s culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me."

FIRs and Police Action

Multiple FIRs have been filed against Badshah, including one in Panchkula. Haryana Police reportedly conducted raids to arrest the rapper and requested the removal of the song from YouTube.

In an official statement, Haryana Police said:

“Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah.”

The situation continues to unfold as authorities attempt to enforce the commission’s directive.