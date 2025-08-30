Haryanvi Actress Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh, QUITS Bhojpuri Industry After Viral Controversy - WATCH

New Delhi: Anjali Raghav has finally reacted after a viral video from her new song Saiyan Sewa Kare event Lucknow incidentwith Pawan Singh created headlines for the wrong reasons. In the clip, Bhojpuri star was seen inappropriately touching Anjali without consent during the promotional event, sparking massive backlash online. Breaking her silence, Anjali hit back at trolls while addressing the shocking incident and an unexpected announcement.

Anjali Raghav Breaks Her Silence On Controversy

Anjali Raghav known for Haryanvi songs have fianlly choose to speak out for herself and hits back at trolls. Taking to Instagram Anjali posted two clips on social media in one she recalls the shocking incident and in another she annouced a big news.

In the clip Anjali Raghav addressed the viral Lucknow incident, saying trolls wrongly assumed she enjoyed the moment. She clarified that during the event, Pawan Singh told her something was stuck on her blouse, and since her saree tag had been visible earlier, she thought it might be the tag hanging, To avoid embarrassment on stage, she laughed it off. Later, her team confirmed nothing was there, which left her hurt and angry. She said she couldn’t react instantly as the crowd was full of Pawan Singh's fans and feared they wouldn't support her. She planned to confront him backstage, but he left before she could.

Anjali Raghav Tried To Contanct Pawan Singh

Anjali further revealed that she tried to contact Pawan Singh and their team, She added, ' When I came home, I saw the matter had blown up. I tried contacting them but my calls were not answered, nor did they call me to ask how I was. I wanted to post something in response to people commenting that I was laughing or enjoying it, but then I got a call from someone saying Pawan Singh’s PR team is very strong, and I should not post or write anything. I was told that if I say something, they might twist it against me and make it an even bigger issue than it already is.'

Actress Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry

Concluding the her response Anjali made a bold decision and declared that she will never work in Bhojpuri Industry and she will happy with her family in Haryan she is bearing the concequences of working in Bhojpuri and she goes vocal about Lucknow incident.

Anjali said, 'I absolutely do not support normalizing this. Touching any girl without her permission is wrong in itself, and touching in this manner is extremely inappropriate. If the same thing had happened in Haryana, I wouldn’t even have needed to respond the public here would have given the answer themselves.'

She further added, 'This incident has taught me a lesson: I will not work in the Bhojpuri industry. As an artist, I always want to try new things, but what happened with me is one of the side effects of working in Bhojpuri. I am happy with my family and my work in Haryana, and I do not want to continue in Bhojpuri.'

About Saiyan Sewa Kare Song

Saiya Seva Kare has struck a chord with fans, garnering 3.6 million views and 201K likes since its release on August 27, despite the controversy and backlash against Pawan Singh. The music video showcases the Bhojpuri superstar alongside Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav as a married couple.