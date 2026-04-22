Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passes away at 30 after heart attack: report

Divyanka Sirohi passes away: Renowned Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi has passed away at the age of 30. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the actress reportedly suffered a heart attack late Tuesday night at her residence.

Family members are said to have rushed her to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead on arrival.

The sudden news has left fans, friends, and colleagues from the Haryanvi music and entertainment industry deeply shocked. Several artists from the regional circuit have expressed grief over her untimely demise. As of now, her family has not issued an official public statement.

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Divyanka Sirohi's last rites held

According to reports, Divyanka Sirohi’s last rites were performed on Wednesday morning in Ghaziabad in the presence of close family members and relatives.

About Divyanka Sirohi

Originally from Bulandshahr, Divyanka gradually carved a space for herself in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. She went on to feature in more than 50 Haryanvi songs and collaborated with several prominent singers and performers, including Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD.

Her appearances in music videos earned her recognition among audiences, with viewers often appreciating her expressive performances and screen presence. Over time, she became a familiar face in the regional music circuit.

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Early popularity through social media

Before establishing herself in the industry, Divyanka also gained significant attention through social media platforms, where her content went viral and helped her build a strong fan base.

In an earlier interview as per the same publication, she had spoken about her journey and passion for performing arts, recalling how her interest in acting and dancing began at a young age.

She said, “I had a passion for acting and dancing since childhood. I made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit around Diwali on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song ‘Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu’, which went viral because of my expressions. That video got around 20 million views. After that, my followers on TikTok became 5 million.”

Divyanka Sirohi's education and personal background

Divyanka Sirohi was born on November 19, 1996. She completed her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut and later pursued an MBA from Sikkim.

She was residing with her family in Ghaziabad. She is survived by her brother, Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet.