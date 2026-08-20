/Haryanvi duo Banjaare takes ‘Barsaat’ global, song crosses 40 million streams and features in Spider-Man campaign

Banjaare said, “This moment feels surreal. ‘Bairan’ gave us the confidence that our sound could connect with audiences far beyond Haryana, but seeing ‘Barsaat’ reach No. 1 on Spotify India and featuring in global charts has taken that belief to another level. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us and made these songs their own. Sony Music India has been an important part of this journey, believing in our music and helping us take our sound to audiences across India and beyond."