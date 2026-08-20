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  • /Haryanvi duo Banjaare takes ‘Barsaat’ global, song crosses 40 million streams and features in Spider-Man campaign

Haryanvi duo Banjaare takes ‘Barsaat’ global, song crosses 40 million streams and features in Spider-Man campaign

Haryanvi music duo Banjaare is breaking regional barriers with Barsaat, which has crossed 40 million audio streams and 35 million YouTube views while featuring in the Indian promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Haryanvi duo Banjaare takes ‘Barsaat’ global, song crosses 40 million streams and features in Spider-Man campaign
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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