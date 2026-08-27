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  • /Haryanvi singer-actor Ankit Baliyan shot dead outside gym in Shamli; Gogi Gang claims responsibility in viral post

Haryanvi singer-actor Ankit Baliyan shot dead outside gym in Shamli; Gogi Gang claims responsibility in viral post

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan murder: The incident came to light after an emergency call was placed to Dial 112, prompting local police teams to rush to the crime scene.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Haryanvi singer-actor Ankit Baliyan shot dead outside gym in Shamli; Gogi Gang claims responsibility in viral post
Image Credit: Instagram

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