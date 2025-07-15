Haryanvi Singer Fazilpuria Attacked, Unknown Assailants Open Fire Near Gurugram; Escapes Unhurt

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer and rapper Rahul Yadav aka Fazilpuria survived an untoward incident when unknown assailants opened fire at his car on the Southern Peripheral Road near Badshahpur, on the outskirts of Gurugram on Monday July 14, 2015.

According to News18 report, the rapper was in his car when several rounds were fired. However, he managed to escape unhurt, leaving his family and fans in a state of shock.

The police have begun an investigation, and as of now, the motive behind the attack is not known. Soon after the incident, assailants fled the spot.

Who Is Fazilpuria?

Singer Fazilpuria is from Fazilpur village near Gurugram. His track Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull was a rage and became a bigger hit after it was featured in Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons (2016), starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan. The track, produced by Badshah.

Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurugram on a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ticket. He lost to BJP's Mukesh Sharma, who won the seat with over 1.22 lakh votes.

Fazilpuria's name cropped up in the 2023 controversy surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in an alleged rave party where snake venom was used.