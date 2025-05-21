New Delhi: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his role in Gully Boy, have reportedly ended their rumoured relationship.

Speculation about the two dating began earlier this month, following multiple public sightings and increasing social media buzz.

A report from the well-known paparazzi site Bollywood Street Snap indicates that the rumoured relationship has come to an end. According to their sources, the couple has chosen to part ways quietly, without any official statement from either party.

A source quoted by ETimes revealed that it was Siddhant who decided to end the relationship, reportedly after both had introduced each other to their families. "They broke up recently. It was Siddhant who decided to call it quits. It is after the two met each other’s folks," the source claimed.

Despite their growing public interest, both Siddhant and Sara have remained private about their personal lives. The reason behind the breakup has not been officially disclosed.

This isn't the first time either Siddhant or Sara has been linked to other celebrities. Siddhant was previously rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, while Sara was speculated to have had a relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill, based on Instagram hints and occasional sightings. However in an earlier interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Gill addressed these rumours, clarifying that he has been single for over three years and dismissed any connections to both Sara Tendulkar and Avneet Kaur.

On the other hand, as of now, neither Siddhant nor Sara Tendulkar have commented on this matter so far, with fans eagerly awaiting any further developments.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy" (2019), for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, he has demonstrated his range in films such as "Gehraiyaan" (2022) and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" (2023).

Although Sara Tendulkar is not active in the entertainment industry, she remains in the public eye through brand endorsements, her social media presence, and as a fitness enthusiast.